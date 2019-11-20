The Trans Obituaries Project: Honoring the Trans Women of Color Lost in 2019

April 6, 1984—March 25, 2019

Memphis, TN

Jazzaline was an energetic, caring, and bubbly person who always tried “to put a smile on somebody's face and help someone if she could” according to her dear friend, Tamesha Prewitt. After meeting via a mutual friend in 1999, Prewitt — another North Memphis girl — became a mentor of sorts, being four years Jazzaline’s senior. Early in their friendship, she set and accomplished the goal of graduating from cosmetology school and becoming a hairstylist. From then on, Jazzaline’s passion was to whip and slay curls — and her friends never shied away from her services. Sometimes she discounted them for trans community members who couldn’t afford the full price.

“As far as making girls feel better about themselves? I don't know if she even looked at it like that, but [she knew] when your hair is done, you have a better feeling about yourself,” Prewitt says. “You just feel more confident, you feel you can go and make things happen. She gave a lot girls confidence that they probably didn't have at first.”

Prewitt’s most cherished memory is of her and Jazzaline lip-syncing along to India.Arie’s “Video” in the car. Ever the motivator, she was known for trusting the power of perseverance and ambition. “One of her favorite quotes was, ‘Go, try it.’ She was a soldier. She believed what she believed in, and she would fight for what she believed in,” Prewitt says. “Jazzaline, I love you and I’ll see you one day.”

Jazzaline’s legacy lives on through her parents; brother; friend, Tamesha Prewitt; and a host of community friends in the Memphis area.

*Jazzaline’s cause of death has been determined as natural causes by Kansas City Police Department.