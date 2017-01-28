Fashion
Queer Staffers Worry Trump’s Rhetoric Could Erode Key Relationships in Congress
By
Michael Lambert
A new administration could mean fresh challenges for LGBTQ advocates on the Hill.
4:28 PM
Popnography
Sia Will Match Up to $100K in Donations to ACLU for 'Queer & Immigrant Friends'
10:52 AM
Art & Books
Museum of Modern Art Hosts Free Art Space for Queer Teens
12:17 PM
Popnography
Nyle DiMarco Teaches Fans Sign Language for 'Resist'
12:45 PM
Popnography
Queer Celebrities Join #DeleteUber Campaign on Social Media
5:12 PM
Television
Alec and Magnus Finally Get Their First Date in Upcoming
Shadowhunters
January 28 2017 4:42 PM
